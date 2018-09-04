× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/4/18: September’s Trading Reputation, Chicago Immigrant Spending Power, & Missouri Meat Laws

September has a reputation that isn’t great for trading, but Jon Najarian shared his strategy with Steve Bertrand on how he approaches the month with retailers in mind. Hanna Siegel shed some light on the spending power of the immigrants in the city of Chicago, Kari Paul explained how businesses in Missouri could see legal backlash if they mislabel meat alternatives, and Alex Lauderdale found out exactly how much time throughout the course of our lives we spend on our commutes.