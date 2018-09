× Willie Wilson on Emanuel: “I predicted this… I said he should save some embarrassment”

Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson stops by the Allstate Skyline Studio to talk with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes following Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s announcement that he’s not seeking another term. With the field now wide open, Wilson runs down the slate of city issues like the police-community relations in the wake of the Laquan McDonald trial, city finance, and more.