WGN Nightside 9.3.18 | Dometi Pongo and Griffin Fillipitch talk first/worst jobs, Colin Kaepernick and Eminem's latest LP

Dometi and Griffin close out Labor Day 2018 on this edition of WGN Nightside!

Together they talk about the first jobs they ever held, as well as the worst gigs of their career, Colin Kadpernick’s part in the new Nike campaign, and the latest album from longtime rapper Eminem.