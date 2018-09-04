× ‘We have such wonderful people here in Naperville’ – Remembering former Naperville mayor George Pradel

For 50 years, George Pradel served the city of Naperville, first as a police officer then for five terms as mayor. During one of Pradel’s appearances on the Steve Cochran show, Steve said to the mayor, “I always smile when I’m around you. You just brighten everybody’s day.” George Pradel died earlier today following a battle with cancer. Below are a couple of his visits with Steve Cochran.

Mayor Pradel retires – March 6, 2015

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3542960/mayor-george-pradel-3-6-15_2018-09-04-163000.64kmono.mp3