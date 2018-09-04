× The Opening Bell 9/4/18: What’s The Hardest Part of Starting a Business?

Taking the first step on a project, a business, or just about anything is usually the hardest part of the process. That’s according to Sanyin Siang (Author of “The Launch Book: Motivation Stories to Launch your Idea, Your Business, or Next Career“) who chatted with Steve Grzanich about the best ways to launch yourself towards success, however that success is defined. John Molloy (Author of “Molloy’s Popularity Game“) then shifted the outlook towards the hurdles employees might face in the workplace when it comes to popularity and the difficulties to navigating it.