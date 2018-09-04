× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.04.18: Paul Vallas, Reverend Livingston, the 25th amendment, The Interview Show Festival!

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced his decision not to re-run for mayor of Chicago in 2019. To discuss his own run, John invites on candidate Paul Vallas, who explains what will need to be done better in Chicago now that Emanuel is out. Then, Reverend Gregory Livingston joins the show to celebrate his victory in his previous call for Mayor Emanuel to actually resign. Chicago Tribune Political Reporter Rick Pearson joins the show to tell John why he thinks the mayor made this decision, and how it will impact the city of Chicago. And, Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn gives his take, plus he comments on Meghan McCain’s eulogy for John McCain. Hamline University Professor of Political Science David Schultz tells us whether or not President Trump’s tweets about Jeff Sessions are an impeachable offense. Finally, Mark Bazer, host of “The Interview Show” joins the Rahm Emanuel conversation, and previews his The Interview Show Festival! taking place this Thursday and Friday. Also, John asks you to vote on whether you would have wanted Mayor Rahm Emanuel to run again in 2019.