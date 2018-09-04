× “The central focus of the show is to make everyone aware of what great progress is being made in the fight…” Kathleen Lobb, co-founder of Stand Up to Cancer, on this Friday’s Star Studded Telecast

This Friday, September 7th at 7pm Central, 70 TV channels will broadcast the sixth biennial ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ telecast.

Learn more about this tremendous organization, the incredible success they’ve had in the fight and some of the stars participating in the show when Nick Digilio welcomes one of the SU2C co-founders Kathleen Lobb.

