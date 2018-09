× The 44th annual Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk is Friday September 7th

The 44th annual Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk will be held on Friday, September 7th, 2018 from 9am-2pm and 5pm-9pm. Homeowners from four amazing Crystal Lake homes will graciously allow visitors to tour inside their homes and experience the homes’ individual design styles, their history, and other unique qualities. You can buy tickets or donate money HERE.