× Roe Conn Full Show (9/4/18): Mayoral candidates react to Emanuel’s big decision, former Bear Ryan Mundy’s new venture & more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 4th, 2018:

Mayor Rahm Emanuel dropped a bombshell this morning, announcing that he won’t be seeking re-election in February, and we have reaction from WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley and Emanuel’s would-be opponents Paul Vallas, Garry McCarthy and Willie Wilson. Also, Top Five @5 looks at the explosive new Bob Woodward White House book, AB Stoddard of Real Clear Politics sheds some light on the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, former Bear Ryan Mundy’s new start-up is offering up an eco-friendly straw solution, and more.