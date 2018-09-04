Rev. Greg Livingston speaks to the media before Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel spoke during a special City Council meeting that he called to discuss a police abuse scandal Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, in Chicago. ayor Rahm Emanuel apologized for the 2014 shooting of a black teenager during the meeting. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Reverend Gregory Livingston is “still savoring Rahm stepping down”
Reverend Gregory Livingston previously called for the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and joins John today to talk about Emanuel’s announcement not to rerun. Plus, he tells John what he hopes for to see in the next mayor.