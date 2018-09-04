× Paul Vallas weighs in on Rahm, ’19 election: “Clearly the city wants a change and certainly the polls reflected that”

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO and 2019 mayoral hopeful Paul Vallas talks with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes on the heels of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s announcement that he will not run for re-election next year. Vallas speculates on what went into the mayor’s decision and how it’s affecting his own approach to the election, the economic factors behind the increasing expense of living in the city, and more.