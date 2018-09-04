× Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk – September 22

Help save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Register now for the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk on Saturday, September 22 in Grant Park’s Upper Hutchinson Field.

Check-in and registration begins at 9am and the walk starts at 11am.

By participating in the Chicagoland Walk, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people nationwide to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. AFSP is the leader in the fight against suicide.

The day of the Chicagoland Walk offers suicide prevention resources as well as remembrance activities such as the Why I Walk Wall and Memorial Wall where participants are invited to share stories and post photos.

Click here for more information and to register for the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.