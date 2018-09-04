FILE - In this April 2, 2014 file photo, Illinois Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Paul Vallas speaks during a news conference Chicago. Vallas and his running mate Gov. Pat Quinn are running against Illinois Republican Bruce Rauner, and his running mate, Evelyn Sanguinetti. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green,File)
Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas might know of some unannounced candidates
Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas reveals that he knows about potential mayoral candidates who haven’t yet announced their runs. Plus, he talks about what changes Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision not to rerun in 2019 brings to his own campaign.