Labor Day History, Motivational Monday, Strength in the City and a Walter E Smithe makeover | Full Show (Sept 3rd)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! In honor of Labor Day, Professor James Barrett from the University of Illinois joins Patti and Elliott Serrano to discuss labor movement history! Jen Zanotti shares her new podcast Getting Zen with Jen Z on WGN Plus for Motivational Monday. Then, Liezyl Ribeiro shares the Strength in the City event taking place Sept. 9th at Northerly Island. Caitie, Colleen & Maureen from Walter E. Smithe stop by the studio to share their recent teacher’s lounge makeover at the new Jenner Ogden school. And to discuss all things comedy and so much more we bring on Comedian, Paul Farahvar.

