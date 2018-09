× José Olivarez | Growing up first generation Mexican, process behind his first book ‘Citizen Illegal,’ and more

The Cornerstore spoke with José Olivarez about growing up first generation Mexican in Calumet City, his journey as a writer and poet, and the process behind his first book ‘Citizen Illegal,’ which is out on September 4 via Haymarket Books.

