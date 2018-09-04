× Garry McCarthy on Emanuel’s mayoral race exit: “People will no longer be afraid to be supporting me behind the scenes”

Former CPD Superintendent and 2019 mayoral hopeful Garry McCarthy joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes following Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election in February after all. They discuss how the bombshell might affect the field of challengers, his take on various city issues – in particular the relationship between the Mayor’s office and the Chicago Police Department, and more.