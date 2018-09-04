× Dave Wishnowski Changed His Life On A Dare and Ended Up Creating A Legendary Video Game

In 2002, Dave Wishnowski quit his job and set out to make his own wrestling game. More than 15 years later, he’s still at the helm of Pro Wrestling X, one of the most ambitious independent game projects in modern video game history. In this podcast, he tells his story and gives an update on the game that by all rights shouldn’t exist — and how he’s been able to stick with it for so long.

Click here to download this episode of Game/Life Balance U.S.



