Dave Wishnowski Changed His Life On A Dare and Ended Up Creating A Legendary Video Game
In 2002, Dave Wishnowski quit his job and set out to make his own wrestling game. More than 15 years later, he’s still at the helm of Pro Wrestling X, one of the most ambitious independent game projects in modern video game history. In this podcast, he tells his story and gives an update on the game that by all rights shouldn’t exist — and how he’s been able to stick with it for so long.
Show Notes:
- Dave Wishnowski, creator of Pro Wrestling X, explains why he wanted to make a wrestling game and how he got started learning how to do so
- He explains the challenges of developing an indie game and why there are so many first-person shooters on the market, but very few successful independent pro wrestling games.
- Hear about the current Pro Wrestling X gameplay experience and what’s next for the game. You can pick up the game on Steam Early Access, available now!
- You can read more about Dave’s story in the book “The Minds Behind the Games: Interviews With Cult and Classic Video Game Developers,” available on Amazon or anywhere books are sold. You can also find an interview with the book’s author, Patrick Hickey, Jr., on a previous episode of Game/Life Balance U.S.
