Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles (9) is tackled by Oakland Raiders' Denico Autry (96) and Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Dan Hampton on Khalil Mack: “This is the best thing the Bears have done in 25 years”
Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Bears signing Khalil Mack. The Bears reached a record-setting six-year, $141 million extension with Khalil Mack that makes him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.