Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.4.18: Mayor Rahm Emanuel won't seek re-election

Bill and Wendy are back in the studio after the long Labor Day weekend. They discuss what they did during their holiday break, baseball, the controversy surrounding ‘Cosby Show’ actor Geoffrey Owens, and much more. Also during the show, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel unexpectedly announced that he that he will not seek re-election in 2019. Bill and Wendy get listeners reactions on the mayor’s decision.

