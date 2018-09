× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/3/18: Transportation, Startups: Jovia, A Self Deodorizing Gym Bag, Swizle

On this short episode of the Wintrust Business Lunch Steve Bertrand is joined on air with Editor Jim Dallke and Reporter Katherine Davis to discuss new transportation commission, the new startup called Jovia where one could get any fresh coffee delivered at any time, a self deodorizing gym bag and what goes into creating a product like so, and reusable straws.