× WGN Radio Theatre #315: Fibber McGee and Molly & Jeff Regan

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 2nd, 2018. First classic episode of the night is: “Fibber McGee and Molly: Winter Walks to Dugan’s Lake” Starring: Jim and Marian Jordan; (12-4-45). Then for our final episode of the night we have: “Jeff Regan: She’s Lovely, She’s Engaged, She Eats Soy Beans” Starring: Frank Graham; (7-9-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre