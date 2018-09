× TV Icon Bob Newhart on His 89th Birthday: 40 Years After the Finale of ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, Memories of Wrigley Field with John Belushi, Hosting ’The Tonight Show’

Comedy legend Bob Newhart joins Dave Plier to celebrate his 89th birthday and share stories about Wrigley Field, meeting John Belushi, 40 years since the final ‘Bob Newhart Show’, hosting ‘TheShow, new audible ‘Hi, Bob’ and more.

