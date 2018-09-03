× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (9/3/18): Ja’Mal Green makes his case for replacing Rahm Emanuel, Kasso gets sworn at by a little old lady, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(9/03/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by community activist/candidate for mayor Ja’Mal Green to discuss his history with the Black Lives Matter movement, what he wants the future of Chicago to look like, and what happens to the city if Jason Van Dyke walks on murder charges. Plus, Kasso gets a rude awakening on the streets of Chicago.

