Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 16: Love, Marriage & Kids

This week the Single, Married, Divorced hosts take a look at what kids can do to a marriage. Allison and Tom trade ideas on how to avoid the pitfalls of becoming business partners instead of loving partners. Allison tells us how her group blind date went and when and if they may get together again. Erik’s mom thinks she has found a nice young woman for him and Allison’s mother thinks she’s got a potential match for her.

Poll Question: What about the kids?

Question 1: What are some ways to avoid potential problems after the kids arrive?

App Story: Allison tells all about her group date.

Question 2: How do you say, “thanks but, no thanks,” to seeing someone again?