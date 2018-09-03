× Pete McMurray talks with Gary Sinise about Soaring Valor Program, Lieutenant Dan Band, Autobiography and more!

Pete McMurray talks with the one and only Gary Sinise about Gary Sinise Foundation Soaring Valor Program joins the National WWII Museum and American Airlines to bring 40 students and WWII veterans from Highland Park High School to visit the national WWII Museum in New Orleans. Pete and Gary get emotional talking about how fortunate they are to have such amazing and brave war heroes before them that fought for us to have our freedom. Sinise also talks to us about what we should expect next from the foundation, the Lieutenant Dan Band, new autobiography coming soon and more!