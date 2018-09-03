× Pete McMurray Talks with The Chicago Police Chief about Labor Day Weekend, Expressway Protests and How to Curb Violence

Pete McMurray is joined live on the air with Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson to discuss how many people, young and old, are now becoming desensitized to shootings and gang violence that are constantly happening in Chicago. Pete and Chief Johnson talked in depth about how Labor Day as a whole went in regards to violence, why Eddie went on patrol with a U.S. attorney from Northern Illinois, all of the Expressway protest that have been happening against violence, the problem with curfew laws, and more!