‘Patrick Lives On’: Event Hosted by LaRoyce Hawkins, Helping to End Gun Violence, Fighting the Lure of Gangs

‘Patrick Lives On’ was established to honor Patrick Boswell, a wonderful boy who lost his life to gun violence when he was only 14 years old simply for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Saturday September 8th

Patricia FrontainPatrick’s Mom, joins Dave to talk about using her platform as a script supervisor for the NBC series “Chicago P.D.” to spread the word. For tickets to their upcoming fundraiser onat The Chop Shop, for more information visit patrickliveson.org