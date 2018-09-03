× No Coast Cinema Ep. 29 | Asian Pop-Up Cinema, August Board of Review

This week on No Coast Cinema:

The Asian Pop-Up Cinema returns to Chicago for its 7th season this September with some of the best and brightest films from the Asian continent. Bringing together a variety of voices and nationalities under one roof, the Asian Pop-Up Cinema presents a unique opportunity for cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike to experience fresh perspectives through the cinematic medium.

Founder and artistic director Sophia Wong Boccio sits down to talk about the origins of the pop-up and her pan-Asian organization, Sophia’s Choice, as well as the exciting films coming to the festival and her mission to connect people of different backgrounds through a mutual appreciation of film.

Plus, Filmmonthly critic Matt Cipolla returns for the August edition of the No Coast Board of Review where they look at films like Blackkklansman, The Meg, Christopher Robin and Crazy Rich Asians.

