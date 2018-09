× Laura Scarry tells us the intricacies of the Jason Van Dyke trial

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined in studio by DeAno & Scarry partner Laura Scarry, a lawyer who specializes in police officer representation. They discuss the upcoming Jason Van Dyke trial along with the defense’s strategy, jury selection and the actual use of force law that applies to police officers.

