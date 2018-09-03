× Karen Conti | Full Show 9/2/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off the show discussing Labor Day weekend, the changing of the seasons and the intricacies of fashion with WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch! Then, retired Judge Richard Neville joins Karen in studio to discuss the Jason Van Dyke trial. They discuss the pretrial publicity, jury selection and the defendant’s right to a fair trial vs. the right of the public to know. Finally, Karen is joined by DeAno & Scarry partner Laura Scarry to talk about police officer representation.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

