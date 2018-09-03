× Hannibal Buress stops by WGN to talk Dave Chappelle, Chicago Comedy Scene, Tag: The Movie and More with Pete McMurray

Pete McMurray is joined in studio with the one and only Hannibal Buress. The Chicago native started off the segment by talking to Pete about the show he had last night at the Chicago Theatre entitled Hannibal Buress Presents a Sunday in Septmeber where Dave Chappelle stopped by. Hannibal also shares his plans to transform a building on the west side of Chicago to put together an Art Center to help out the community and make it grow. Pete also gets the scoop on what convinced Hannibal to get involved and agreed to do the fun summer comedy movie, Tag!