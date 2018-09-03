× Elton Jim Turano Full Show Podcast 09.03.18

Elton Jim Turano fills in for Nick Digilio on this Labor Day. In celebration of that, he asks you about your first or worst jobs, and your work ethic. Plus, he asks you if you have any knowledge on what specific detail from the Aretha Franklin funeral. Then, Elton Jim invites his old friend and fellow Elton John fanatic, Wayne Martin, to talk about his puppeteering beginnings, his 150 experiences of an Elton John show and more, as the singer kicks off his Farewell, Yellow Brick Road tour.