× Comedian’s Mara Marek and Andrew Collins talk ‘Bike, Laugh, Heel’ , ‘Happy Never After’, Domestic Violence Awareness and more with Pete McMurray

Pete McMurray is joined in studio with two New York comedians and stars of the Podcast Happy Never After, Mara Marek and Andrew Collins, to discuss domestic violence and how they wanted to raise awareness for it. The two comedians who have divorce in common both have experienced domestic abuse of some kind throughout their lives. Mara Marek decided the best way to rise awareness on the issue is to go on a bike riding jouncy across the U.S. (from New York to San Francisco) and go out on a comedy tour along the way. The goal is to raise $1 million to prevent domestic violence and support survivors on their journey to safety, health, and laughter. Catch Mara and Andrew this Tuesday night at the Under the Gun Theatre for this ‘Bike, Laugh, Heal’ Comedy Tour.