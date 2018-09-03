× Bear Down, Chicago ‘Honey’ Bears!

Pete McMurray is joined in studio with former Chicago Honey Bears, Renee Halverson, Tina Guidee and Marybeth Duffy Bolger. The three of them talk to Pete about a new book that came out in July of 2018 entitled Missing from the Sidelines which features behind the scenes stories from all of the former Honey Bears themselves. The ladies share some of their personal stories and fond memories from being apart of the Honey Bears as Pete reminisces on the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl winning team. Renee, Tina and Marybeth along with many other former Honey Bears will be hosting and autograph signing at AJ Hudson’s Public House from 6 to 8pm. Don’t miss out!