B2B – Ep. 50 Q&Aapalooza

Posted 6:00 AM, September 3, 2018, by

The Barrel to Bottle podcast crew celebrates 50 episodes with a special Q&A roundup. Submit your questions to @binnysbev on twitter, facebook or instagram, or email your questions to comments@binnys.com. If the team answers your question on the podcast, you’ll win a $20 Binny’s Gift Card. This fun episode collects some lost Q&A segments, and that means we’re giving away a whole bunch of Binny’s Gift Cards.

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”