After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 1001 Train Rides in Chicago and 2 Much Fun
Tonight on the show, Rick is joined by Dorothy Coyle, Amy Kozyra with Dr. Daniel Dilling to talk about the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Then, writer Richard Reeder jumps in the studio to talk about his new book 1001 Train Rides in Chicago. Finally, Rick shares the talents of Beckie Menzie, Mark Burnell, Anne Burnell & Irwin Berkowitz to discuss their musical careers and upcoming show 2 Pianos-2 Couples-2 Much Fun.