× Pinch Hitters 09/02/18: Michael Heidemann jams out with WGN Radio filling in for Dave Plier. (Full show podcast)

WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann fills in for Dave Plier and has a fun show in store! First, Michael brings in WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo to discuss his pop up open mic event called The Artists Lounge, promoting local artists, and how they discover new music. They even get a call from Dave Plier himself! Later, Michael welcomes comedians Tyler Fowler, Paige Blair, and Vik Pandya. How do they prepare for an open mic or a standup show, and what are the differences in performing in comedy versus music? Following the discussion, Tyler, Paige, and Vik judge the your best dad joke, the winner gets a Lou Malnati’s pizza! Finally to wrap up a fun night, Michael brings in Dave Schwan for ‘This is History’.

Special thanks to all the local musicians who provided the music bumps!