Pinch Hitters 09/02/18: Is your dad joke worthy of a Lou Malnati's pizza?

WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann fills in for Dave Plier and invited comedians Tyler Fowler, Paige Blair, and Vik Pandya. How do they prepare for an open mic or a standup show, and what are the differences in performing in comedy versus music? Following the discussion, Tyler, Paige, and Vik judge the your best dad joke, the winner gets a Lou Malnati’s pizza!