WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann brings in WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo to discuss his pop up open mic event called The Artists Lounge, promoting local artists, and how they discover new music. They even get a call from Dave Plier himself, as he discusses his experience working in the music industry and his encounter with Nirvana!