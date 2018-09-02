× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 171: Khalil Mack Is Really A Chicago Bear

The Bears shocked the NFL world over Labor Day weekend by pulling off a blockbuster trade for pass rusher Khalil Mack, who won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 and is still only 27 years old. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns provide their thoughts on the trade in their latest podcast and discuss what it means for their 2018 outlook. Could the Bears actually make the playoffs? Also included in this episode are the full Khalil Mack, Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace press conferences from Halas Hall, for your listening pleasure. Check it out below!

