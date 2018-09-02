× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 9.2.18 | Festivals in Chicago, La Boheme at The Lyric Opera, Ramsey Lewis’s Rumored Retirement, and More!

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Throughout the show today Dean and Dave Schwan talk about the numerous festivals that are taking over the Chicagoland area this month. Some of these include Cider and Slider Festival, North Coast Musical Festival, Chicago Fringe Festival, Taste of Polonia and many more!

Dean is joined in studio with theatre critic and editor for Le Bon Travel and Cuisine publication, Betty Mohr, to talk about theatre in Chicago. Right after Labor Day is when all the shows start opening up so get ready to grab a seat and enjoy some theatre in Chicago. Shows that are opening up soon include Legally Blonde at the Paramount Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors at Drury Lane, Crime and Punishment at the Wit Theatre and Sweet Charity at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre. They also talk millennials, Neil Simon, La Boheme at the Lyric Opera and more!

Dean plays an interview with living legend of jazz, Ramsey Lewis, where they talk about his last jazz festival appearance in Chicago that took place on Saturday September 1st and Lewis’ retirement rumors. We also got to bask in the wonder of the music Ramsey made for listeners and lovers of jazz.

All this plus A-List Interviews, Food Time and more!