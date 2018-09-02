× Brian Noonan Show 9/2/18: Broadway in Chicago’s Tootsie and DJ Ca$h Era at NCMF

Brian talks to cast members from Broadway in Chicago’s upcoming production of Tootsie at the Marquis Theatre and checks in with DJ Ca$h Era following her set at North Coast Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago.

To kick off the show, Brian talks about upcoming protests and how people feel about how effective they are. Then, he talks to cast members from Broadway in Chicago’s upcoming Pre-Broadway World Premiere of Tootsie at the Marquis Theatre.

After a news break, Roger Badesch in the newsroom discusses Save the Elephants and why he still has a tag on the hat he’s wearing. Then, Brian recaps the festivities at the WGN Radio open house, including a funny interaction that left him wondering why he got a sales pitch while drinking in the kitchen. He also discusses strange beer in a brief recap of his recent trip to an apple orchard in Indiana.

Brian briefly turns his attention to a brand-new edition of Florida News while waiting to connect with his next guest. Hip-Hop/R&B DJ and WGN Radio producer CaSera Heining, best known as DJ Ca$h Era, then calls in from North Coast Music Festival after performing a set earlier in the afternoon. She talks about her road to becoming a performer at the festival and what it takes to be a good DJ.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti stops by for some cross-talk and discusses some recent legal news and what’s coming up in court in the coming days after Labor Day weekend.