× Aurimas Adomavicius – President – DevBridge Group

In episode 261, DevBridge Group president Aurimas Adomavicius joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about the world of manufacturing. The manufacturing business used to be about who boasted the best hardware, but if you want to survive today you have to invest in the best software too.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.