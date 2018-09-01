× White Sox Weekly (9/1/18): Lucas Giolito, Darrin Jackson, Hawk Harrelson, nesting dolls, onesies and more…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: Lucas Giolito sits down with the guys and talks about his recent turnaround and what he’s building on at the end of the season; WGN White Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson stops by to share his thoughts on the new-look Sox rotation; the great Hawk Harrelson joins the show ahead of his Hawk Day honors on Sunday, we take a look at the week in review, and more.