The case of the traveling ocean current: Oceanographer talks evolution of waves

Oceanographer Curtis Ebbesmyer joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk about ocean currents and some new information surfacing about the Bermuda Triangle. The Bermuda Triangle isn’t a geographic name, but Ebbesmeyer says that it’s a “collection spot” for things that end up in the ocean. Tune in to hear Ebbesmeyer’s stories about the evolution of his ocean finds and the impact of global climate change. For more information on his research, visit here.