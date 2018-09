× Startups are Declining: Is It Good or Bad?, Startup Showcase: Moonlighting

To kick off The Startup Showcase today Scott Kitun discusses with Dr. Rob Atkinson about his article titled The Number of New Startups is Down — That’s OK . They also talk about what it really means to start a startup. Next on the show Scott talks with Founder and CEO of Moonlighting, Jeff Tennery. Moonlighting is one of the fastest growing finance market places in today’s gig economy To invest in Moonlighting click here.

