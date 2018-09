× Sox RHP Lucas Giolito: “Once you start to have good results… that’s when the confidence can really start to take off”

White Sox righthander Lucas Giolito visits with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly: He talks about feeding off of the confidence that comes from good results and recovering from an early-season bout of “dead arm”, pitching coach Don Cooper helping him simplify things mechanically, his end-season goals and personal assessment of the year, and more.