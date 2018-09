× Rusty Sproat – CEO – Figo Pet Insurance

In episode 260, Figo Pet Insurance CEO Rusty Sproat joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to bark up the right tree about cloud-based pet insurance. If you need an emergency vet visit, an instant claim, or want to hang out with other owners of the same breed, check out Figo.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.