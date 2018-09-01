× Paul Menard talks Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, Wisconsin and More!

Dane talks with NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Driver, Paul Menard about how he and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford will line up 14th for the 69th annual Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway as the sport celebrates its annual Throwback Weekend. The race takes place tomorrow, Sunday September 2nd at 5pm central time. They talk about the history of the track itself and the history of the Wood Brothers.

