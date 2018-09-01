× OTL #620: Knocking on doors for votes, WFOV-LP serves Flint, The Secret History of Larry Sturm

Mike Stephen walks part of Chicago’s 33rd Ward with first time aldermanic candidate Katie Sieracki to get a behind-the-scenes view of running for office, connects with WFOV-LP in Flint, MI, to chat about the important work that radio station does for the community, and learns the Secret History of Chicagoland musician and producer Larry Sturm. The local music on this week’s show is brought to you by Dance Bullies.

